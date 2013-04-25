Boeing gets 50 new orders for 737 jets

A Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft flies over a Union flag as it makes a salute to its engine makers Rolls-Royce in Derby, central England July 20, 2010. REUTERS/Darren Staples

(Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) said it received 50 new orders for its 737 jets from unidentified customers.

The new orders bring Boeing's 2013 net orders through Tuesday to 259 aircraft, according to the company's website. (r.reuters.com/deq83t)

Earlier this month, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration had ordered an inspection of more than 1,000 U.S.-registered 737 jets to examine a potentially faulty part in the plane tail.