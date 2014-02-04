FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing sees no bubble in 737 jetliner market
#Business News
February 4, 2014

Boeing sees no bubble in 737 jetliner market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Boeing logo is seen at their headquarters in Chicago, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Tuesday it sees no bubble in the market for 737 jetliners and that production could go to 60 a month at the current factory in Renton, Washington, though it was not clear it would go that high.

Beverly Wyse, the 737 program manager, told reporters the factory plans to step up production at the factory to 42 per month in the second quarter of 2014 and may go to 52 per month in 2018 or 2019, but that the company was still studying that possibility.

Reporting by Alwyn Scott

