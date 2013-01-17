FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India grounds Air India's 6 Dreamliners after U.S. decision
January 17, 2013 / 2:56 AM / 5 years ago

India grounds Air India's 6 Dreamliners after U.S. decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India has grounded all six of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft operated by state-owned carrier Air India after the same decision was made by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, the Indian aviation regulator said on Thursday.

“The FAA has issued an advisory to ground the Dreamliners. We took a decision after that,” Director General of Civil Aviation Arun Mishra told Reuters.

“As of now there is no clarity on when the Dreamliners will be back in service. Boeing has to satisfy everyone with safety standards.”

Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Writing by Ranjit Gangadharan; Editing by Paul Tait

