FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boeing delivers 1st Intercontinental, to Lufthansa
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 25, 2012 / 6:47 PM / in 5 years

Boeing delivers 1st Intercontinental, to Lufthansa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Wednesday it has delivered a 747-8 Intercontinental passenger plane to Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHAG.DE), the first delivery of the airplane to an airline customer.

The Intercontinental is an upgraded, elongated version of the classic 747. The 747-8 is the biggest commercial airplane Boeing makes. The company delivered an Intercontinental to an unidentified VIP customer earlier this year. Boeing also makes a cargo version of the 747-8.

Reporting By Kyle Peterson; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.