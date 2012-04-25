Boeing delivers 1st Intercontinental, to Lufthansa

(Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Wednesday it has delivered a 747-8 Intercontinental passenger plane to Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHAG.DE), the first delivery of the airplane to an airline customer.

The Intercontinental is an upgraded, elongated version of the classic 747. The 747-8 is the biggest commercial airplane Boeing makes. The company delivered an Intercontinental to an unidentified VIP customer earlier this year. Boeing also makes a cargo version of the 747-8.