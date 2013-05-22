FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
United States
May 22, 2013 / 12:10 PM / in 4 years

Boeing CEO McNerney says interest in 777X is high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) Chief Executive Officer Jim McNerney said on Wednesday that customer interest in the 777X wide-body airplane is “high and still growing,” and that he expects to formally launch the aircraft program later this year.

The company began offering the next-generation plane to customers May 2.

Speaking at an investor conference, McNerney also said the 787-9X, a stretch version of the 787 Dreamliner, remains on track for first flight this year.

Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
