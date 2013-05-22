Boeing CEO McNerney says interest in 777X is high

(Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) Chief Executive Officer Jim McNerney said on Wednesday that customer interest in the 777X wide-body airplane is “high and still growing,” and that he expects to formally launch the aircraft program later this year.

The company began offering the next-generation plane to customers May 2.

Speaking at an investor conference, McNerney also said the 787-9X, a stretch version of the 787 Dreamliner, remains on track for first flight this year.