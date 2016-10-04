Russia says has deployed S-300 missile system to Syria
MOSCOW The Russian Defence Ministry said on Tuesday it had deployed an S-300 missile system to its Tartus naval base in Syria.
CHICAGO Aircraft maker Boeing Co (BA.N) is making progress on a deal to provide more than 100 commercial airplanes to Iran though none will be delivered in 2016, the company's top executive said on Tuesday.
The deal is part of efforts to rebuild Iran's elderly fleet, an agreement included in a 2015 pact between Tehran and six world powers to lift most Western sanctions in exchange for limiting Iran's stockpiles of substances that could be used to make nuclear weapons.
"We won't deliver any aircraft under that deal this year - these are deliveries that are a year, two, three downstream," Boeing Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Chicago on future technologies. "But it's significant opportunity for us and I'm pleased to see that we're making steady progress."
Iran announced plans in January to buy 118 jets worth $27 billion at list prices from Europe's Airbus (AIR.PA) but has complained about unexpected delays in receiving U.S. licenses, which are needed due to the large number of U.S.-supplied parts.
Boeing has also agreed to provide jets to Iran as it emerges from sanctions.
Frustrated with the delays, an Iranian official told Reuters last month that the Airbus deal could be reduced by six airplanes and the Boeing deal could be clipped by one jet to 108 aircraft instead of 109.
Muilenburg said Boeing is "in the final stages of working through the deal structure with our customers in Iran" while also working through the U.S. government licensing process.
The CEO also said that the company's target to match airplane orders to deliveries this year "versus spreading those orders out over a couple of quarters is not a pressing business issue for us."
(Reporting By Nick Carey; editing by Grant McCool)
MOSCOW The Russian Defence Ministry said on Tuesday it had deployed an S-300 missile system to its Tartus naval base in Syria.
TOKYO Successful rocket tests have propelled North Korea ahead in a two-decade long arms race with Japan, leaving Tokyo unsure it could fend off a missile strike by the Pyongyang regime without U.S. help, military sources told Reuters.
NEW DELHI India's Reliance Group said on Monday it had tied up with Dassault Aviation SA to help the French company spend up to 300 billion rupees ($4.51 billion) that it must invest in India as part of a recent fighter jet deal it clinched.