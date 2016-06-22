FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 22, 2016 / 1:52 PM / a year ago

Boeing's Iran deal covers 109 jets including 747s: Iran official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Boeing logo is seen at their headquarters in Chicago, in this April 24, 2013 file photo.Jim Young/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - A provisional deal between Iran and Boeing (BA.N) to acquire jets for the country's national airline covers 109 aircraft, split about equally between narrow-body and long-range wide-body aircraft, an Iranian official told Reuters on Wednesday.

In addition to the 737 and 777 models announced earlier this week, IranAir also envisages acquiring some of the latest version of Boeing's iconic 747 jumbo under the deal, which is subject to approval by both the Iranian and U.S. governments, the official said.

About half of the 109 aircraft will be narrow-body 737 jetliners, the official added, asking not to be named.

The payment mechanisms and financing of the deal, including the currency in which it will be carried out, have yet to be finalised, the official said.

Some of the jets are expected to be leased.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Keith Weir

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
