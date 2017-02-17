FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
China's Juneyao Airlines finalizes $1.32 billion order for five Boeing 787s
#Business News
February 17, 2017 / 1:42 AM / 6 months ago

China's Juneyao Airlines finalizes $1.32 billion order for five Boeing 787s

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Invited guests for the world premiere of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner are reflected in the fuselage of the aircraft at the 787 assembly plant in Everett, Washington, July 8, 2007.Robert Sorbo/File Photo

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's Juneyao Airlines (603885.SS) has finalised a $1.32 billion order for five Boeing (BA.N) 787-9 dreamliners, part of a plan for new routes to North America, Europe and Australia over the next four years.

The order represents the airline's first Boeing order and its first for widebody aircraft, the companies said in a statement issued late on Thursday. Juneyao said last month was planning on five firm dreamliner orders with an option for five more.

The Shanghai-based privately owned company, which first flew in 2006, is one of several Chinese carriers aiming to expand internationally as growth in the country's outbound tourism market outpaces domestic tourism.

Juneyao currently operates domestic routes or short-haul international flights to neighboring countries such as Japan, South Korea and Thailand. It agreed to join global airline alliance group Star Alliance as a "connecting partner" last October.

Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

