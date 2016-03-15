Boeing makes more management changes at commercial airplanes unit

Ground crew members escort a Boeing 737 MAX as it returns from a flight test at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) announced more management changes at its commercial airplanes unit on Tuesday, elevating several program leaders who will report directly to the division’s chief, Ray Conner.

The changes follow a reshuffle announced on Friday that elevated airplane programs senior vice president Pat Shanahan and airplane development senior vice president Scott Fancher to company-wide roles, reporting to Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg.

Shanahan’s role will not be filled, Conner said in a memo to employees on Tuesday.

“This new lineup will give airplane programs a more direct link to the leadership team and strengthen ties between the manufacturing and operations parts of the business,” Conner said in the memo.