Boeing executive sees room for higher plane production
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
#Business News
June 11, 2013 / 10:26 AM / 4 years ago

Boeing executive sees room for higher plane production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Randy Tinseth, vice president of marketing for Boeing commercial airplanes, speaks to Reuters during an interview at the Singapore Airshow February 2, 2010. REUTERS/Tim Chong

PARIS (Reuters) - Boeing (BA.N) sees room for an increase in long-term production rates for the most popular category of airliner, a senior executive said on Tuesday as the U.S. planemaker revised up its forecast for jetliner demand over the next 20 years.

Randy Tinseth, vice president for marketing at Boeing Commercial Airplanes, became the latest industry executive to look beyond the financial crisis and predict higher production rates as the industry gathers for the June 17-23 Paris Airshow.

“There is room for us to grow in terms of rate, there is room for Airbus EAD.PA to grow in terms of rate and frankly there is probably also room for a third competitor. We do have some upside in terms of long-term rates,” he told a briefing.

He was speaking ahead of next week’s air show where he said Boeing, which often claims not to tailor orders to the publicity of such events, would nonetheless announce some new orders.

Reporting by Tim Hepher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
