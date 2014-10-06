FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boeing to build some 777X parts in St. Louis: sources
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
October 6, 2014 / 5:20 PM / 3 years ago

Boeing to build some 777X parts in St. Louis: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing Co plans to start building some parts of its 777X commercial airliner at the company’s huge defense business facility in St. Louis, a move that will add hundreds of jobs in several years, according to sources familiar with the decision.

The move comes days after Boeing announced plans to shift defense services and support work out of Washington state, a separate and unrelated decision that could also add hundreds of jobs to the St. Louis area, the sources said.

The 777X decision calls for Boeing to shift some packages of work now done by suppliers to the St. Louis facility, said the sources, but no further details were immediately available. Missouri Governor Jay Nixon and Boeing officials are slated to announce the decision at a news conference later Monday.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.