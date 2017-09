Workers at South Carolina Boeing work on a 787 Dreamliner for Air India at the plant's final assembly building in North Charleston, South Carolina December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) Chief Operating Officer Dennis Muilenburg said on Monday that the company remains very confident about its estimated $25 billion in deferred costs for its 787 Dreamliner.

He said the deferred cost balance will begin to decline as the company hits a 12-a-month production rate for the high-tech jet, which Boeing has said it expects to reach in mid-2016.