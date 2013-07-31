FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing wins $2 billion deal for 13 more P-8 surveillance planes: Pentagon
July 31, 2013 / 9:35 PM / 4 years ago

Boeing wins $2 billion deal for 13 more P-8 surveillance planes: Pentagon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A P-8A Poseidon surveillance plane conducts flyovers above the Enterprise Carrier Strike Group on February 3, 2012 in this handout photo courtesy of the U.S. Navy. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel J. Meshel/Handout

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing Co won a contract valued at $2.04 billion to build 13 more P-8A multi-mission maritime surveillance planes for the U.S. Navy, the Pentagon announced on Wednesday.

The contract, which runs through April 2016, includes work on the 13 aircraft and 13 mission equipment sets, the Defense Department said in its daily digest of major weapons contracts.

It also includes long-long funding to get work started on 16 additional planes that will be funded in coming years.

The Navy contract funds a fourth batch of the new planes, which are used for anti-submarine, anti-surface warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance efforts.

This fourth batch will bring the Navy’s P-8A fleet to 37, according to Boeing data.

The P-8A is based on Boeing’s 737-800 commercial airplane. The Navy plans to buy a total of 117 of the new planes to replace its aging fleet of P-3 surveillance planes.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal-Esa; editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
