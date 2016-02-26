FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing says will forego further challenges to Northrop bomber deal
February 26, 2016 / 7:05 PM / 2 years ago

Boeing says will forego further challenges to Northrop bomber deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Visitors talk outside a Boeing booth during the opening day of the Singapore Airshow at Changi Exhibition Center February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing Co on Friday said it would forego any further challenges to an estimated $80 billion U.S. Air Force bomber contract awarded to Northrop Grumman Corp last year.

The decision came after the U.S. Government Accountability Office last week rejected a formal protest filed by Boeing and its key supplier, Lockheed Martin Corp.

“While we remain firmly convinced of the validity of the issues raised in our protest to the Government Accountability Office of the Long Range Strike-Bomber contract award to Northrop Grumman, the Boeing-Lockheed Martin team has decided not to pursue further challenges to that award, either through the GAO or in federal court,” the company said in a statement.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Tom Brown

