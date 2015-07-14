FedEx in talks to buy 25 Boeing 767 freighters: Bloomberg

An all-electric Federal Express delivery truck is seen in San Diego, California September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Package delivery company FedEx Corp (FDX.N) is in talks to buy at least 25 more 767 freighters from Boeing Co (BA.N) for about $5 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Fedex's directors discussed the deal at a meeting over the weekend, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1Hrhs5W)

A Boeing spokesman declined to comment on the report, saying the company does not discuss the conversations it has with any customers.

Representatives at Fedex did not immediately respond to a request for comment.