Boeing, Air Lease close $7.2 billion order
#Deals
July 9, 2012 / 11:22 AM / 5 years ago

Boeing, Air Lease close $7.2 billion order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) and Air Lease Corp (AL.N) said they finalized an order for 60 737 MAX 8 and 15 737 MAX 9 airplanes, with reconfirmation rights for 25 additional 737 MAXs.

The order, valued at $7.2 billion, represents the first 737 MAX order by a leasing company, Air Lease said in a statement.

The 737 MAX is a new-engine variant of Boeing’s Next-Generation 737.

