FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boeing gets $7 billion order from Cathay Pacific for 777X jets
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S.
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 20, 2013 / 2:47 PM / 4 years ago

Boeing gets $7 billion order from Cathay Pacific for 777X jets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Boeing logo is seen at their headquarters in Chicago, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

(Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) said it won an order from Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (0293.HK) for 21 Boeing 777X jets, valued at more than $7 billion at current list prices.

Boeing shares rose 1 percent to $136.68 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The 777X, due for launch in 2020, will be a derivative of Boeing’s top-selling wide-body plane with new wings and engines.

Cathay Pacific expects to take delivery between 2021 and 2024, the airline said.

Boeing started selling the 777X at the Dubai Airshow last month, where it garnered a record 259 orders and commitments worth $95 billion at list prices.

The company is yet to decide where to build the 777X, which is expected to be its only new jetliner program for the next 15 years along with the narrow-body 737 MAX jet due in 2017.

Union workers in Washington, where Boeing currently builds 777 planes, rejected a contract offer last month, leading the company to consider other places.

Cathay Pacific shares closed up 1.5 percent on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.