Boeing books net cancellations of $1.2 billion in jet orders
December 7, 2012 / 2:34 PM / 5 years ago

Boeing books net cancellations of $1.2 billion in jet orders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) said customers cancelled orders for six planes worth nearly $1.9 billion, and booked orders for two planes worth $700 million.

The company didn’t identify which customers had cancelled or placed the orders.

In its latest tally, Boeing showed cancellations for five 747-8 jumbo jets and a 767. The new orders were for two 747s.

The company didn’t say whether the cancelled 747s were passenger or freighter versions.

Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

