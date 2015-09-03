FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boeing books $2.6 billion order from Jet2.com
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 3, 2015 / 10:25 PM / 2 years ago

Boeing books $2.6 billion order from Jet2.com

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Boeing 737-800 NG, owned by Dobrolet airline and heading to Simferopol, flies after taking off at Sheremetyevo International Airport outside Moscow, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Thursday it had booked an order for 27 of its 737-800 aircraft, worth about $2.6 billion at list prices, from UK airline Jet2.com.

The planes, due to be delivered over the next two years, will boost the leisure airline’s all-Boeing fleet to nearly 87 aircraft. It has just under 60 currently.

The airline is a unit of Dart Group PLC (DTG.L), and flies to 55 destinations from seven UK airports.

The order lifts Boeing’s order backlog of current generation 737s to 1,400 planes. It has an additional 2,869 orders for the forthcoming 737 MAX aircraft, due to enter service in 2017.

Boeing also said on Thursday it had firmed up orders for 30 of its 737 MAX jets from Ruili Airlines, a Chinese startup.

The provisional order, valued at about $3.2 billion at list prices, was announced at the Paris Airshow in June.

Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.