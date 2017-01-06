FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing nears $10.1 billion order from India's Spicejet: Bloomberg
January 6, 2017 / 12:38 AM / 7 months ago

Boeing nears $10.1 billion order from India's Spicejet: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Boeing Company logo is projected on a wall at the "What's Next?" conference in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., October 4, 2016.Jim Young

(Reuters) - Indian budget airline SpiceJet Ltd (SPJT.BO) is expected to order at least 92 Boeing Co (BA.N) 737 jetliners, as it looks to bolster its presence in the world's fastest growing aerospace market, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

The deal, which would more than double SpiceJet's 40-plane fleet, may be closed within weeks Bloomberg reported, citing people with direct knowledge of the decision.

The order could be worth about $10.1 billion, the publication reported.

Boeing declined to comment while SpiceJet was not immediately available outside regular business hours.

Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

