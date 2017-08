U.S. Army's AH-64 Apache helicopters fire, during a U.S.-South Korea joint live-fire military exercise, at a training field, near the demilitarized zone, separating the two Koreas in Pocheon, South Korea April 21, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing Co was awarded a $488.01 million contract for the remanufacture of 38 AH-64 Apache aircraft and to procure three Longbow crew trainers and associated spares for Britain, the Pentagon said on Thursday.