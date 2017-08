Boeing Co's logo is seen above the front doors of its largest jetliner factory in Everett, Washington, U.S. January 13, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) was awarded a $1.09 billion undefinitized modification to a previously awarded contract for the procurement of Redesigned Kill Vehicle development, the Pentagon said in a statement on Monday.

The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $5.84 billion, the statement said.