Boeing wins $3.2 billion U.S. defense contract: Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) was awarded a $3.2 billion contract modification to a previously awarded contract for Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) tailkits, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

The contract for the tailkits, which use GPS to boost accuracy for conventional bombs, was raised from an initial $1.75 billion contract awarded on Oct. 30, 2014, due to warfighter demand and to replenish depleted inventories, the Pentagon said in a statement.