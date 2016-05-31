FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing wins $3.2 billion U.S. defense contract: Pentagon
May 31, 2016 / 9:27 PM / a year ago

Boeing wins $3.2 billion U.S. defense contract: Pentagon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Boeing logo is seen at their headquarters in Chicago, in this April 24, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) was awarded a $3.2 billion contract modification to a previously awarded contract for Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) tailkits, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

The contract for the tailkits, which use GPS to boost accuracy for conventional bombs, was raised from an initial $1.75 billion contract awarded on Oct. 30, 2014, due to warfighter demand and to replenish depleted inventories, the Pentagon said in a statement.

Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Sandra Maler

