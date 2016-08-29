Oil steady in volatile session, down 2 percent for the week
NEW YORK Oil prices were largely unchanged on Friday in a volatile session, as traders reacted to comments from Fed Chair Janet Yellen and reports of missile activity in Saudi Arabia.
SEATTLE Boeing Co (BA.N), which has been dealing with a sharp slowdown in sales of new planes, said on Monday that it would refrain from increasing jetliner prices for the coming year, the first time it has held prices steady since 2009.
"Boeing will continue to quote July 2015 base prices in 2016," company spokesman Doug Alder said in an email to Reuters.
Airlines typically negotiate steep discounts from the list prices that Boeing and rival Airbus (AIR.PA) quote publicly, leaving the list prices as largely symbolic.
But Boeing has held prices steady in the past. It did not update prices in 2001 or in 2009, Alder noted.
Boeing data shows that the manufacturer has booked new orders for 335 planes though Aug. 23, down from 418 jetliners in the first seven months of 2015.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by David Gregorio)
WASHINGTON The U.S. Department of Transportation on Friday fined Alaska Airlines, American Airlines , Southwest Airlines , and United Airlines for providing inaccurate information to passengers about how much compensation they could potentially receive for being denied boarding against their will and for lost, damaged, or delayed baggage.
VIENNA A Chinese citizen has been arrested in Hong Kong in connection with a cyber attack that cost Austrian aerospace parts maker FACC 42 million euros ($47.39 million), Austrian police said on Friday.