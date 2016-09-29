A Qatar Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner lands at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2013, one day before the 50th Paris Air Show. The air show runs from June 17 to 23. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

The Boeing logo is seen at their headquarters in Chicago, in this April 24, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo

Qatar Airways is in late-stage talks to buy at least 30 Boeing Co (BA.N) wide-body jets, valued at more than $6.7 billion at list prices, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The order, which follows the U.S. approval of a long-stalled sale of Boeing F-15 fighter jets to Qatar, would include 787 Dreamliners and 777 planes, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/2dnOVra)

Reuters reported on Wednesday that U.S. officials began notifying lawmakers informally about the sale of 36 Boeing F-15 fighter jets to Qatar valued at around $4 billion, and 28 F/A- 18E/F Super Hornets, plus options for 12 more, to Kuwait for around $3 billion.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)