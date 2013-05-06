FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
May 6, 2013 / 11:18 AM / 4 years ago

Dreamliner grounding cost Qatar Airways $200 million in revenue: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Qatar Airways new Boeing 787 Dreamliner taxis after arriving on it's inaugural flight to Heathrow Airport, west London December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar Airways had to forego $200 million in lost revenue up until April 2013 because of the grounding of Boeing’s (BA.N) 787 planes, the airline’s Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said on Monday.

The airline has said it will receive compensation from Boeing for the grounding of its 787 Dreamliners after U.S. regulators ordered the grounding of the plane on safety concerns.

Qatar Airways has now returned the aircraft to service after a break of three months.

Reporting by Matt Smith; Writing by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Andrew Torchia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
