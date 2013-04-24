FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing expects to resume 787 Dreamliner delivers by mid May: CEO
April 24, 2013

Boeing expects to resume 787 Dreamliner delivers by mid May: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Boeing Co Chief Executive Officer Jim McNerney said the company expects to resume deliveries of 787 Dreamliners in early May, ending a halt that began after the jet was grounded by regulators in January.

McNerney, speaking on a conference call after release of first-quarter earnings, said Boeing will complete the “bulk of” retrofits of the battery system to the 787 fleet by mid-May. The battery system was redesigned after batteries overheated on two jets in January.

Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

