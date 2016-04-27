FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boeing says airline requests for delivery changes at historic lows
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 27, 2016 / 3:56 PM / a year ago

Boeing says airline requests for delivery changes at historic lows

Alwyn Scott

2 Min Read

Dennis Muilenburg speaks during the last day of the Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit in Washington September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Wednesday that airline requests to change delivery dates of aircraft remained “well below historical average,” a sign that low fuel prices have not significantly altered the outlook for the market.

Boeing also began building its 787 Dreamliner at the rate of 12 a month and plans to deliver planes at that rate by midyear, Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg said on a conference call after the company posted first-quarter results.

Requests to defer, accelerate and cancel aircraft deliveries were about 1 percent of the company’s total backlog in the latest quarter, compared with an average of 6 percent over the past 15 years, Muilenburg said.

“We believe this speaks to the compelling and enduring value” of Boeing aircraft to airlines, he said.

His comments came as low fuel prices have caused retirements of older aircraft to slow and raised concern that the aircraft business cycle is slowing.

Muilenburg said that despite a slowdown in orders, Boeing expects new orders to roughly equal its forecast of 740 to 745 jetliner deliveries this year.

Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.