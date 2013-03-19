FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ryanair expresses interest in next-generation 737
March 19, 2013 / 3:21 PM / 5 years ago

Ryanair expresses interest in next-generation 737

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A stewardess gestures aboard a Ryanair airplane on the tarmac of Seville's San Pablo airport March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Ryanair Holdings Plc, fresh off an order for 175 of Boeing Co’s 737 passenger jets, has some interest in the next generation of that plane and could place an order if the circumstances were right, Ryanair’s chief executive said on Tuesday.

Michael O‘Leary told a New York news conference that the 737 deal gives the Irish airline “breathing room” to talk to Boeing about orders for the next-generation 737 MAX.

Reporting by Adam Kerlin; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Dale Hudson

