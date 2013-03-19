Ryanair expresses interest in next-generation 737

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Ryanair Holdings Plc, fresh off an order for 175 of Boeing Co’s 737 passenger jets, has some interest in the next generation of that plane and could place an order if the circumstances were right, Ryanair’s chief executive said on Tuesday.

Michael O‘Leary told a New York news conference that the 737 deal gives the Irish airline “breathing room” to talk to Boeing about orders for the next-generation 737 MAX.