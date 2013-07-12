FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing suppliers hit by Dreamliner fire at London's Heathrow
#Business News
July 12, 2013 / 6:11 PM / in 4 years

Boeing suppliers hit by Dreamliner fire at London's Heathrow

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Emergency crew surrounds a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, operated by Ethiopian Airlines, which caught fire at Britain's Heathrow airport in this July 12, 2013 still image taken from video. REUTERS/Pool via Reuters TV

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Shares of several Boeing suppliers fell on Friday, after a fire broke out aboard a Dreamliner 787 aircraft parked at London’s Heathrow airport, recalling a series of previous fires that had grounded Boeing’s most advanced jet for months.

Boeing (BA.N) shares fell 3.1 percent to $103.58 in afternoon trading in New York, after earlier dropping as much as 7.4 percent.

Metal components manufacturer Precision Castparts Corp PCP.N, a primary supplier to Boeing, dropped as much as 6.4 percent before trading down 3.2 percent at $229.73 in heavy afternoon trading.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings (SPR.N), one of the manufacturers of parts for the Dreamliner, was down 2.1 percent at $22.65 in brisk trading, after earlier dropping as much as 4.7 percent.

Other companies were barely affected. Shares of Honeywell International (HON.N) and Rockwell Collins (COL.N), among the largest companies that supply parts for the Dreamliner, were down only marginally.

The Federal Aviation Administration grounded all Dreamliners on January 16 after a string of fires linked to the jet’s batteries. The planes were grounded for more than three months.

Reporting by Rodrigo Campos and Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
