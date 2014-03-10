FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boeing's Muilenburg sees more supplier cost-cut benefits ahead
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 10, 2014 / 6:54 PM / 4 years ago

Boeing's Muilenburg sees more supplier cost-cut benefits ahead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) Chief Operating Officer Dennis Muilenburg said the company’s efforts to lower prices it pays suppliers is likely to generate “double-digit” reductions in supply chain costs.

The company is in the “second or third inning” of its “Partnering for Success” cost-cutting program, with “much more opportunity ahead of us than what’s been booked so far,” he said.

Cost reductions already are flowing through to Boeing’s defense and commercial aircraft businesses, Muilenburg said at an investor conference in New York organized by JPMorgan.

Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.