Boeing KC-46A tanker first flight likely in second quarter: U.S. Air Force official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing Co may not carry out the first flight of its KC-46A refueling plane in April as planned, the U.S. Air Force general in charge of the program said on Tuesday, but the first flight was likely sometime in the second quarter.

Brigadier General Duke Richardson, program executive officer for tankers, said he was not comfortable saying the first flight would occur in April as planned. He said he hoped it could happen in the second quarter, although there was still some risk it could also miss that date.