Boeing tanker plane makes first flight
September 25, 2015 / 10:32 PM / 2 years ago

Boeing tanker plane makes first flight

Idrees Ali

1 Min Read

The Boeing logo is seen at their headquarters in Chicago, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

(Reuters) - Boeing Co’s first fully equipped KC-46A refueling plane began its inaugural flight, despite a number of setbacks for the $49 billion program.

The company tweeted pictures of the aircraft taking off from Paine Field in Everett, Washington.

According to Karen Fincutter, a Boeing spokeswoman, the flight was intended to check the basic integrity of the aircraft and its systems. It is expected to land at the Boeing field in Seattle.

Air Force officials have repeatedly said they cannot afford to breach the fixed-price Boeing contract, since any renegotiation of the deal would likely result in far less positive terms for the government.

Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Christian Plumb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
