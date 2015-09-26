FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boeing U.S. tanker plane makes first flight
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
September 26, 2015 / 3:51 AM / 2 years ago

Boeing U.S. tanker plane makes first flight

Idrees Ali

2 Min Read

Boeing's first fully equipped KC-46A refueling plane is shown in this undated handout photo released on September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Boeing/Handout via Reuters

(Reuters) - Boeing Co’s first fully equipped KC-46A refueling plane completed a four-hour inaugural flight on Friday, a milestone for the $49 billion program that has run into cost and schedule issues in recent years.

The company tweeted pictures of the aerial tanker it is designing and building for the U.S. Air Force as it took off from Paine Field in Everett, Washington.

Boeing test pilots performed operational checks on engines, flight controls and environmental systems and took the tanker to a maximum altitude of 35,000 feet (10,668 m) before landing at Boeing Field, the company said in a statement.

“This first tanker flight is a key milestone for the program,” said Air Force Colonel Christopher Coombs, who runs the program for the Air Force. He said the program would now run air stability tests, flight controls of the boom, and test the plane’s aerial refueling pods.

Boeing said it would start aerial refueling flights with a number of U.S. Air Force aircraft before the end of the year, which would help pave the way for a decision in 2016 to move into low-rate production.

Reporting by Idrees Ali; Additional reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Christian Plumb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.