Boeing sets final 787 Dreamliner test flight for Friday
#Business News
April 5, 2013 / 5:23 PM / in 4 years

Boeing sets final 787 Dreamliner test flight for Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man looks at a scale model of Boeing's 787 dreamliner at their booth at the Singapore Air Show in Singapore February 19, 2008. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) said it plans to make a test flight later on Friday with its 787 Dreamliner jet, aimed at returning the grounded plane to service after more than two months on the ground.

Boeing said the flight is scheduled to depart around 11 a.m. PDT (2 p.m. ET) and last about two hours. The time is subject to change, it said. The flight would gather data for the Federal Aviation Administration to help show that a new battery system on the plane is safe from the risk of fire or overheating.

Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

