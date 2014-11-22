Boeing welcomes Japan decision to buy V-22s

An MV-22 Osprey attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 launches from the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island in this handout photo provided by the U.S. Navy and taken August 16, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Lindahl/Handout

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) on Friday welcomed a decision by Japan to buy V-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft that it builds together with Bell Helicopter, a unit of Textron Inc (TXT.N).

“The Bell Boeing team is honored the Japanese Ministry of Defense has selected the V-22 Osprey to support its operational requirements, and we’ll continue to work with the U.S. government on the foreign military sale,” said Boeing spokeswoman Caroline Hutcheson.

She gave no details on the size of the expected order.

Japan’s defense ministry announced the decision on its website on Friday after a budget document released in August requested funds for tilt-rotor aircraft.

Reuters reported last month that Japan would likely be the second foreign country to buy the aircraft, which takes off and lands like a helicopter, but flies like a plane.

At the time, sources familiar with the program said Japan was interested in 20 to 40 V-22s.

Israel, which was slated to be the first foreign buyer, has been reviewing its plans given budget constraints.