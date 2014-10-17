U.S. sees second foreign buyer for V-22 Osprey in six months

A history enthusiast sits in a jeep as he watches a Boeing Bell V-22 Osprey as it takes off in Colleville-sur-Mer, on the Normandy coast June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A second foreign country is expected to announce plans within six months to buy the V-22 Osprey tilt-rotor plane built by Boeing Co (BA.N) and Textron Inc’s (TXT.N) Bell Helicopter unit, the top general in the U.S. Marine Corps said.

Marine Corps Commandant General James Amos declined to name the country that would join Israel in buying the large aircraft, but said this week that the deal should be announced during the next half year.

Sources familiar with the program said Japan would likely be that second buyer, noting that Japan’s defense budget released in August requested funds for tilt-rotor aircraft. Over the longer-term, Japan is interested in 20 to 40 V-22s, according to the sources, who were not authorized to speak publicly.

U.S. officials have also provided briefings on the V-22 to the United Arab Emirates, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Italy, Brazil, Colombia, Singapore, and Australia.

Amos told Reuters in an interview on Thursday that the V-22’s speed and range had proven invaluable to the Marines after a rough start to the program, which was nearly canceled after two accidents in 2000 killed 23 people.

The Marine Corps and Air Force have a combined fleet of 250 aircraft, with over 130 more V-22s on order.

He said he expected the service to continue finding new ways to use the aircraft, which can take off and land like a helicopter, but fly like a plane.

“It’s coming into its own; it’s going better than I thought,” said Amos, who retires Friday.

The Marine Corps is studying one potential new use for the planes to provide aerial refueling for other aircraft, Amos said, noting that initial demonstrations had been encouraging.

He said early indications showed it was feasible and not too expensive to put a fuel bladder on board the plane and equip it with a hydraulic hose reel to dispense gas to other planes.

“It’s not a bank breaker,” he said, noting that the refueling capability would make the V-22 an even more attractive candidate to replace the current Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC.N) C-2 Greyhound planes that deliver supplies to aircraft carriers.

The U.S. Navy is expected to release details on its plans for the program as part of its 2016 budget request.