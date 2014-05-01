Factbox: Production time-lines for Boeing 737 MAX, 777X and 787

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Here are key dates in Boeing’s schedule for creating new derivative models of its 737, 777 and 787 jetliners, and order tallies of competing Boeing and Airbus models.

Entry into service of new Boeing derivatives: 2014

787-9 2017

737 MAX 8 2018

787-10

737MAX 9 2019

737MAX 7 2020

777X

Here are key milestones for development of the 737MAX and 777X, and current orders 737MAX

Launch - 2011

Top-level design - 2012

Firm configuration - 2013

Detailed design - 2014

Build - 2015

First flight - 2016

Entry into service - 2017

FIRM 737MAX ORDERS: 1,939

FIRM AIRBUS A320neo ORDERS: 2,667

777X

Launch - 2013

Top-level design - 2014

Firm configuration - 2015

Detailed design - 2016

Production begins - 2017

Flight testing - 2019

First delivery - 2020

FIRM 777X ORDERS: 66, ORDERS AND COMMITMENTS: 300

FIRM AIRBUS A350 ORDERS: 812