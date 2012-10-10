FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing lands $2 billion C-17 aircraft sustainment contract
October 10, 2012 / 8:41 PM / in 5 years

Boeing lands $2 billion C-17 aircraft sustainment contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Wednesday that it had received a $2 billion contract to continue providing logistics support for the U.S. military’s fleet of C-17 transport planes through 2017.

The contract includes support for the aircraft, forecasting, purchasing and material management under a Performance-Based Logistics program that began in 1988.

Boeing said the sustainment program, which has expanded to 246 aircraft from 42, helps lower costs through economies of scale.

Under performance-based logistics contracts, customers receive an agreed level of system readiness instead of paying for a specified number of spare parts.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal-Esa and Bangalore newsroom

