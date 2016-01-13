FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boeing and engineering union reach tentative contract deal
Sections
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Pictures
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 13, 2016 / 10:29 PM / 2 years ago

Boeing and engineering union reach tentative contract deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Boeing logo is seen at their headquarters in Chicago, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) and its engineering union said on Wednesday they reached a tentative agreement to extend the labor contract for more than 20,000 workers.

The union said workers would soon receive ballots to vote on the six-year extensions for engineers and technical workers.

The agreements provide “market-leading wages, continued retirement benefit growth, a choice of comprehensive medical plans and enhanced job security language,” the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace (SPEEA) said in a statement.

“These negotiations were possible because SPEEA and Boeing decided not to let our areas of disagreement prevent us from making progress on items where we do agree,” said SPEEA Executive Director Ray Goforth.

Boeing, the world’s No. 1 commercial plan maker, which has long had a contentious relationship with its production line workers, welcomed the deal.

“This tentative agreement recognizes the significant contributions of our engineering and technical workforce and reinforces Boeing’s commitment to the Puget Sound region,” said Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Ray Conner, in a statement.

Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chris Reese and Bill Rigby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.