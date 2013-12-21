FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boeing machinists to vote on company's revised offer, union says
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 21, 2013 / 9:43 PM / 4 years ago

Boeing machinists to vote on company's revised offer, union says

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Construction cranes and palm trees line the entrance at South Carolina Boeing in North Charleston, South Carolina December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Unionized workers at Boeing Co (BA.N) who resoundingly rejected a proposed contract last month will get a chance to vote on the company’s latest offer, the union’s national office said on Saturday, despite opposition to the revised deal from local labor leaders.

“I can confirm that a vote will take place,” Frank Larkin, a spokesman for International Association of Machinists, told Reuters. “But the date and details are still being finalized.”

In November, machinists at the Everett, Washington, plant where Boeing’s 777 jet is built voted 2-to-1 against the company’s initial offer.

The eight-year contract would have kept production of Boeing’s next jet - the 777X - in Washington state. But in exchange, management wanted to replace the workers’ pension plan with a 401(k)-style retirement savings account and raise their healthcare costs.

In the aftermath of that vote, Boeing said it would look for other locations to build the 777X, the only jet the company is likely to develop in the next 15 years.

Boeing also came back with a revised offer that included a signing bonus and some concessions. But leaders of IAM District Lodge 751, which represents the 31,000 workers, refused to put it up for a vote, saying the changes were not significant enough.

In an e-mail to Reuters on Saturday, Bryan Corliss, a spokesman for District Lodge 751, said “our leadership is trying to contact our International President for details. As soon as we have them we will pass them on to our members.”

Reporting by James B. Kelleher; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.