United weighs purchase of new Boeing 767 passenger jets: WSJ

NEW YORK (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL.N) is considering replacing wide-body planes with new Boeing 767 passenger jets, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

Customers of United wait in line to check in at Newark International airport in New Jersey, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

The move would mark a reversal for Boeing Co (BA.N), which stopped making the passenger version of the jet three years ago. The aerospace company has been eyeing ways to restart production of the model, the Journal said, citing people familiar with the plans.

United has been looking at options for replacing some 767 passenger jets used on transatlantic routes and to South America and whose average age is about 20 years old, according to the report.

Neither United Continental nor Boeing responded immediately to requests for comment or confirmation on the report.