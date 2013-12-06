Factbox: Boeing's employment in key U.S. states

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Boeing has asked more than a dozen states for proposals for building its new 777X jetliner. Here are the number of people Boeing employs in states where it has a significant presence, or that are known to be bidding, according to state officials and people familiar with the discussions.
Washington: 86,538
California: 19,615
Missouri: 14,848
South Carolina: 6,394
Texas: 5,365
Alabama: 2,551
Kansas: 1,518
Florida: 1,490
Utah: 813
Georgia: 728
Wisconsin: 5
Source: Boeing 2012 annual data.
Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Peter Henderson and Grant McCool