FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox: Boeing's employment in key U.S. states
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 6, 2013 / 12:41 AM / 4 years ago

Factbox: Boeing's employment in key U.S. states

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Boeing has asked more than a dozen states for proposals for building its new 777X jetliner. Here are the number of people Boeing employs in states where it has a significant presence, or that are known to be bidding, according to state officials and people familiar with the discussions.

Washington: 86,538

California: 19,615

Missouri: 14,848

South Carolina: 6,394

Texas: 5,365

Alabama: 2,551

Kansas: 1,518

Florida: 1,490

Utah: 813

Georgia: 728

Wisconsin: 5

Source: Boeing 2012 annual data.

Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Peter Henderson and Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.