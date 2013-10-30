FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. attorney wants DOJ to take civil action against BofA: filing
#Business News
October 30, 2013 / 10:24 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. attorney wants DOJ to take civil action against BofA: filing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The logo of the Bank of America is pictured atop the Bank of America building in downtown Los Angeles November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Staff of a U.S. Attorney’s office recently told Bank of America Corp that they plan to recommend the U.S. Department of Justice file a civil action against the bank related to securitization of mortgages, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

That investigation is one of several the second-largest U.S. bank is trying to resolve over mortgage practices of its own legacy business, as well as those of Countrywide and Merrill Lynch, which it acquired during the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

The bank did not name which U.S. attorney was planning to make the recommendation.

Bank of America also lifted its estimate for possible losses above what it has already set aside to cover litigation expenses, according to its 10-Q filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Bank of America now estimates its litigation losses may exceed reserves by up to $5.1 billion, up from a prior estimate of $2.8 billion.

(Corrects to show a U.S. attorney’s office, not the U.S. attorney’s office)

Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra, Peter Rudegeair and David Henry; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
