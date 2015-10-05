Fun, colorful designs prevail at Bogota Fashion Week

Emerging designers took center stage at Bogota Fashion Week at the weekend, with fun, colorful as well as traditionally-inspired designs showcased on the catwalks in the Colombian capital.

Designer Gio Dominguez presented beach wear colored in a range of pastels and worn with various accessories such as baseball caps.

Meanwhile Cielo Rodriguez used Colombian materials for her collection -- a modern take on the traditional styles, fabrics and colors of the country’s indigenous communities.

Designer Pamela Duque dressed models in long, flowing dresses as well as floor-sweeping skirts.