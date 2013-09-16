FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Packaging Corp offers to buy Boise for $1.28 billion
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 16, 2013 / 11:33 AM / 4 years ago

Packaging Corp offers to buy Boise for $1.28 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Packaging Corp of America said it would acquire smaller rival Boise Inc for about $1.28 billion to boost its container board capacity.

Packaging Corp’s offer of $12.55 per share represents a premium of 26 percent to Boise’s Friday close.

Boise shares were trading at $12.53 before the bell. Packaging Corp shares jumped 10 percent to $60.03.

Packaging Corp, the fourth-largest maker of containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States, said it would assume Boise’s $714 million debt.

The deal, expected to add to earnings immediately, will increase Packaging Corp’s containerboard capacity by 42 percent to 3.7 million tonnes (1 tonne = 1.102 metric tons).

The company also said the acquisition will boost its presence in the Pacific Northwest.

Packaging Corp was advised by BofA Merrill Lynch while JP Morgan Securities LLC advised Boise.

Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.