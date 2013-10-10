FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 10, 2013 / 7:39 PM / 4 years ago

BOJ's Kuroda says Japan on way to beating deflation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan’s unprecedented monetary easing is working to defeat deflation and policymakers will press on for as long as it takes to reach a 2 percent inflation target, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday.

Speaking at a Bretton Woods Conference before a weekend meeting of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, Kuroda said the mix of faster Japanese growth, rising inflation expectations and low long-term interest rates show the economy “is steadily moving toward overcoming deflation.”

Aiming to revive the economy after decades of falling prices and stagnant growth, the Bank of Japan launched an aggressive course of monetary easing in April, pledging to pour about $1.4 trillion into the financial system by the end of next year.

