BOJ's Kuroda: cannot yet declare Japan has escaped deflation

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Japan cannot yet declare it has defeated deflation.
“We’re not in a situation where we can proudly say deflation has been beaten,” Kuroda said in an interview with the public broadcaster NHK, which was recorded on Dec. 28.
The BOJ fine-tuned its quantitative easing program on Dec. 18 in a bid to smoothly carry out its massive asset purchases to accelerate inflation to its ambitious 2 percent goal.
