FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BOJ's Kuroda: cannot yet declare Japan has escaped deflation
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 5, 2016 / 12:37 PM / 2 years ago

BOJ's Kuroda: cannot yet declare Japan has escaped deflation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks during a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, in this December 18, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/Files

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Japan cannot yet declare it has defeated deflation.

“We’re not in a situation where we can proudly say deflation has been beaten,” Kuroda said in an interview with the public broadcaster NHK, which was recorded on Dec. 28.

The BOJ fine-tuned its quantitative easing program on Dec. 18 in a bid to smoothly carry out its massive asset purchases to accelerate inflation to its ambitious 2 percent goal.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by William Mallard

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.