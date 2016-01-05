BOJ's Kuroda: cannot yet declare Japan has escaped deflation

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks during a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, in this December 18, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/Files

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Japan cannot yet declare it has defeated deflation.

“We’re not in a situation where we can proudly say deflation has been beaten,” Kuroda said in an interview with the public broadcaster NHK, which was recorded on Dec. 28.

The BOJ fine-tuned its quantitative easing program on Dec. 18 in a bid to smoothly carry out its massive asset purchases to accelerate inflation to its ambitious 2 percent goal.