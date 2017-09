(Reuters) - Bojangles’ Inc, a chicken-and-biscuits restaurant chain in the United States, filed with the country’s regulators for an initial public offering of its common stock.

The filing had a nominal fundraising target of $100 million. (1.usa.gov/1FgR5vG)

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.