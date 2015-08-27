Oklahoma bank BOK Financial still eyeing deals

(Reuters) - BOK Financial Corp (BOKF.O) has more exposure to volatile energy prices than virtually any other bank in the United States, but its chief executive is still shopping around for an acquisition.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based lender, which operates banks across the American Southwest, is looking to expand in one of four major markets where it has relatively low market share: Dallas, Houston, Denver, or Kansas City. The bank has said it has some $400-500 million in “excess cash” it could use for an acquisition.

Chief Executive Officer Steve Bradshaw said a stubbornly low interest rate environment rather than recent plunges in the price of oil was a bigger factor in deciding to buy.

“There are definitely banks who view themselves as being able to unleash some profitability in a rising rate market so the longer that time horizon pushes out, perhaps, the more willing they are to wait for that environment,” Bradshaw said in a telephone interview with Reuters on Wednesday.

A senior Federal Reserve official on Wednesday cooled expectations that the U.S. central bank would raise interest rates next month after the outlook for the Chinese economy sent global financial markets into a tailspin this week.

Still, Bradshaw would not rule out announcing a deal by year-end.

The confidence about a takeover comes despite BOK having nearly one fifth of its loan book, or $2.9 billion, focused on energy firms as of the second quarter. Larger lenders such as Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC.N) or JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM.N) have exposure in the low-to mid- single digits.

Canada’s main lenders, whose exposure to the oil and gas sector is in the low single digits, highlighted a sharp deterioration in the health of their oil and gas loans this week.

In the second quarter, BOK identified $124 million of its loans to energy companies, 4.3 percent of its sector exposure, as riskier than normal due to the borrowers’ deteriorating financial health. Those loans are still performing, however, and the bank reported net charge-offs of just $671,000.

While the lender set aside a $4 million provision to cover potential bad loans, it said that was primarily due to growth of the loan portfolio rather than concerns about credit quality.

The bank had no such provision in the previous quarter, nor in the second quarter of 2014.

BOK said it does not expect significant losses on its portfolio if the current cycle behaves like at least six others it has identified over the past 20 years when the price of either oil or natural gas has fallen by at least 50 percent.

During that 20 year period, BOK said it had failed to recover just 0.08 percent of the money it lent to energy companies using their reserves as collateral.